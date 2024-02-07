WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

After his first year in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to deliver his second State of the State address Wednesday afternoon.

Moore is expected to discuss his administration’s progress in the last year and hopes for the future.

Additionally, the governor is expected to discuss upcoming budgets and progress on key initiatives over the last year such as crime reduction, improving education, tackling climate change, and economic equity.

The post Governor Wes Moore To Deliver Second State Of The State Address Wednesday appeared first on 92 Q.

