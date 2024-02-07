After his first year in office, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to deliver his second State of the State address Wednesday afternoon.
Moore is expected to discuss his administration’s progress in the last year and hopes for the future.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, the governor is expected to discuss upcoming budgets and progress on key initiatives over the last year such as crime reduction, improving education, tackling climate change, and economic equity.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Governor Wes Moore To Deliver Second State Of The State Address Wednesday appeared first on 92 Q.
Governor Wes Moore To Deliver Second State Of The State Address Wednesday was originally published on 92q.com
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
-
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
A. Peter Bailey, Rev. Willie Wilson, Carl Snowdon & Ira Tucker l The Carl Nelson Show
-
EA Sports Revives College Football Video Game, Plans To Launch July 2024
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark