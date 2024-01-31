Three days after tossing aside Ravens kicker Justin Tucker’s helmet, practice footballs and kicking tripod during pregame warmups at Sunday’s AFC championship game, Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was back to defending his turf.
On an episode of his “New Heights” podcast released Wednesday, Kelce expressed amusement at how he’d been depicted as the “bad guy” for removing Tucker’s gear from an area where quarterback Patrick Mahomes was warming up more than an hour before kickoff.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
Meet the Ravens fan who went viral for looking like Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Houston’s ‘Brick Lady’ Scam Queen Reportedly On The Run, Felony Warrant Issued
-
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Sheila Dixon raises $523K for Baltimore mayor campaign in latest fundraising period
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"