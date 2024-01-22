Baltimore Police announced that a woman was resuscitated after her body was pulled from the water at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Monday morning.
Police first reported the woman did not survive and that her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of her death.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
However, in an updated press release that medics were able to resuscitate the woman and that she was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.
Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Pratt Street, near the Pier V Parking Garage just after 9 a.m.
The woman remains unidentified, and it was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor appeared first on 92 Q.
Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Meet the Ravens fan who went viral for looking like Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Lunch with Labor 12/26/23 - "Open Mic"
-
Lunch With Labor 12/19/23 Podcast - "Open Mic"
-
The Real McCoy Podcast 12/1/23 - Open Enrollment Questions
-
Andy Paladino "Ask the Financial Advisor" Show Podcast - 12/2 Is Social Security running out?
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23