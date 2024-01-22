WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police announced that a woman was resuscitated after her body was pulled from the water at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor on Monday morning.

Police first reported the woman did not survive and that her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of her death.

However, in an updated press release that medics were able to resuscitate the woman and that she was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Police responded to the scene in the 700 block of Pratt Street, near the Pier V Parking Garage just after 9 a.m.

The woman remains unidentified, and it was not immediately clear how she ended up in the water.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor appeared first on 92 Q.

Woman Revived After Being Pulled From Water At Baltimore’s Inner Harbor was originally published on 92q.com