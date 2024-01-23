Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-23-2024]

Published on January 23, 2024

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Alhambra Assisted Living Facility

Business Description: “Caring to perfection with the desire to serve, the dedication to our families never stop.”

Business Website: IG @allstaffingmd, FB @All Staffing Inc., Twitter @allstaffinginc

‘Keepin’ It Clean’ Cleaning Services

Business Description: “Keeping it clean so you won’t have to!”

Business Website: http://keepinitcleanservices.com/

Cuples Teahouse and Vinyl & Pages

Business Description: “An Urban Tea Experience.”

Business Website: https://cuplesteahouse.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

