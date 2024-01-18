Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Most Of Greater Baltimore Area Until Friday Evening

The Greater Baltimore area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday evening as more snow approaches.
With highs expected to reach the low 30s on Thursday, clouds are expected to increase across the area.
Chances for snow will be moving in after midnight and is expected to hit our area in the early pre-dawn hours on Friday.
Snow is likely to affect the morning commute on Friday.
Snow will continue through the mid and late morning before tapering off later in the afternoon. Snow totals of 1-3″ are expected across the region with locally up to 4″ near the PA Border.
Additionally, meteorologists state that it will turn windy and colder Friday evening.
Saturday and Sunday will be very cold. Wind chills will be more of an issue Saturday with highs in the low to mid 20s.
Wind chills will dip into the single digits.
