Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-2-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

The MakeUp Truck Studio

Business Description: “The Makeup Truck Studio, Steering Beauty Your Direction.”

Business Website: https://www.themakeuptruckstudio.com/

Island Quizine

Business Description: “It Doesn’t Get Better than this.”

Business Website: https://www.islandquizine.com/

Darker Than Blue Grille

Business Description: “Where Blues and Jazz Meet Great Food.”

Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrille.com/