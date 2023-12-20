Baltimore City School Officials announced that a student is in custody after two people were injured in a fight at Carver Vocational-Technical High School.
The student, who is female, was not identified by age or grade at this time it is not immediately clear what charges she will face.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Officials said a teacher and a student were cut by a sharp object at the high school around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A lockdown soon followed at the school.
Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School appeared first on 92 Q.
Two Injured, Student In Custody, After Fight Breaks Out At Carver Vo-Tech High School was originally published on 92q.com
-
Report: Anonymous Bomb Threat Made Against All Public Schools In Maryland Early Tuesday
-
Lunch with Labor 8.29.23 Podcast
-
Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season
-
Andy Paladino "Ask The Financial Advisor" Podcast - 11/18/23
-
Lunch with Labor 11/21/23 - Open Mic
-
‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators
-
Andy Paladino “Ask the Financial Advisor” Show Podcast – 11/11
-
Ask The Experts 11/27/23 Podcast - "The Ten Things Medicare Doesn't Cover"