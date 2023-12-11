Rudy Giuliani Could Owe Ruby Freeman And Her Daughter Up To $43M For Election Lies

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s episode of Rudy Giuliani: A Journey Of L’s, opening statements began Monday in a trial to determine how much money former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani will shell out to former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss after a judge found that he defamed the mother and daughter with baseless claims that they were involved in non-existent election fraud in 2020.

“Plaintiffs will seek a sum ranging from $15.5 million to $43 million, inclusive of special damages,” Freeman and Moss’ lawyers wrote in a court filing, adding that their clients will “ask the jury to award compensatory damages for the severe emotional distress caused by Defendant Giuliani and his co-conspirators between 2020 through the present in an amount to be determined by the jury, including based on Plaintiffs’ mental pain and suffering, fear, inconvenience, nervousness, indignity, insult, humiliation, or embarrassment that Plaintiffs suffered directly because of Defendant Giuliani and his co-conspirators’ conduct.”

This is as good a time as any to point out that Giuliani has earned quite the reputation as a certified broke boy ever since he became a defendant in Donald Trump’s RICO indictment in Georgia. In August, it was reported that Giuliani was begging Trump to pay his legal fees, which probably had something to do with why his former lawyers filed a lawsuit against him a month later alleging that he had only paid a small fraction of the legal fees he owes, which amounts to nearly $1.6 million. It probably didn’t help matters that Giuliani was already drowning in litigation for lying about voting machines being rigged to favor President Joe Biden.

Regardless of whether or not Giuliani is one more lawsuit away from filling out an application to drive for DoorDash, there’s no debate about whether he owes Freeman and Moss an apology—one that can be taken to the bank for about $15.5 to $43 million.

In July, Giuliani essentially admitted he was a big penguin-faced liar who made false allegations against the two Black women who were guilty of nothing but doing their jobs, which is why were officially cleared of any wrongdoing the month prior.

In case folks have forgotten, Giuliani erroneously claimed Freeman and Moss were caught on video exchanging USB drives “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” when what they were actually exchanging was a ginger mint. In other words, two Black women couldn’t keep their breath fresh without the dog-whistling Trump stooge associating them with drug dealers. (Although, to be fair, one look at Giuliani’s teeth, and it’s plausible to assume he doesn’t actually know what any oral cleansing products look like. You just know his breath smells like a thousand freshly popped pimples.)

Anyway, Freeman, Moss and Giuliani are all expected to testify at trial. Besides the compensatory damages, Freeman and Moss will also ask the jury “to award punitive damages against Defendant Giuliani as a punishment for his outrageous conduct and to deter him and others from engaging in that kind of conduct, in an amount to be determined by the jury, including based on the relevant legal factors and adverse inferences entered in this case,” their attorneys said.

Last Tuesday, Washington D.C. prosecutors in Trump’s fraud trial, which is set to begin in March 2024, submitted a court filing accusing Trump of subjecting Freeman and Moss to “vile and racist” threats by using his massive platform to defame and persecute them, which he was still doing online as early as this year.

Wouldn’t it be beautiful if Freeman and Moss became millionaires while Trump and Giuliani drowned in accountability for the harm they caused them? They would be doing what is commonly referred to in the Black community as “getting their lick back.” That’s what justice looks like.

