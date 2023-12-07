A Baltimore County man’s death is the first cold-related death this season in Maryland.
According to reports, the unidentified man is between 70 and 80 years of age. The State’s Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Marylanders should avoid long exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing.
For information on warming centers across the state, call 211 or click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season was originally published on 92q.com
-
Students At Kansas High School Stage Walkout After Viral Video Shows Black Teen Suffer Racist Attack
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Mayor Brandon Scott Officially Launches Reelection Bid
-
Dr. Kmt Shockley, Dr. Sebis’ Son Abdul & Author Krystal Parker l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Texas Attorney Arrested For Allegedly Smuggling Ecstasy-Laced Paperwork To Inmates
-
Dr. Jeff Menzise, Music Executive James Bullard & Relationship Expert Renee Miller l The Carl Nelson Show