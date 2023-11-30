Christmas Village Has Returned To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Christmas Village returned to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor and the annual festival has a lot to look forward to this year!

The annual festival features decorations, food, an open market, and music at the Inner Harbor and this year has the most vendors in its history.

If you plan on attending you can find a new ‘Winter Wunder’ cocktail bar, holiday-themed slushies, expanded vegan food options, later evening hours for shopping and Christmas lights, and so much more.

Additionally the 30-foot tall Christmas pyramid, an illuminated Ferris wheel, and the Christmas Village carousel.

For more information, click here.

