Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-28-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Judy’s Island Grill Canton
Business Description: “Brining You The Taste Of The Islands.”
Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton
Twinkle Time Diamond Shine
Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”
Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine
IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC
Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY.”
Business Website: https://www.aliveshoes.com/
-
Odell Beckham Jr. joins Ravens’ dance hall of fame with Park Heights Strut celebration
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says “Day Is Over” For Relief Checks
-
The Maryland Zoo Will No Longer Offer ZooLights
-
Coppin State University Launches Housing Initiative For Low-Income Students
-
Professor Manu Ampim, Dr. Jude Azard & Xavier Eikerenkoetter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Wheel Of Fortune LIVE Is Coming To Baltimore In 2024
-
The Inner Harbor Ice Rink Has Returned
-
Baltimore Police fatally shoot man who they say pointed a gun at them; officer also injured