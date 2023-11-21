Heads up! Up to $20,000 in ride-share credits will be made available to Marylanders throughout the holiday season.
Beginning at 4 p.m. this Wednesday, interested Marylanders will be able to claim $20 in rideshare credits during the holiday season while supplies last.
The credits are In partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association as well as Lyft and Responsibility.org and will offer $20 rideshare credits and encourage the “Be the Make A Plan Driver” by choosing an alternative to driving impaired or under the influence.
“We are once again making the choice easier than ever to make a plan and take a sober ride home,” said Chrissy Nizer, Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator and Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative. “Holidays are meant to cherish friends and family, and no one should lose a loved one due to a driver’s selfish decision to drive impaired.”
You can redeem these credits by opening the Lyft app, choosing payment from the menu, and entering the code.
That code will be made available starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Click here for more details and to claim your code.
NOTE: You can only redeem it once for your account, and you will get a $20 credit.
The post Here’s How You Could Get A Free Lyft Ride In Maryland This Holiday Season appeared first on 92 Q.
