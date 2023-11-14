Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-14-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
MV Fitness
Business Description: “Where fitness starts.”
Business Website: https://mvfit.com
Humphrey Management
Business Description: “Humphrey management manages over 50 conventional and affordable communities for families, individuals, and seniors.”
Business Website: https://humphreymanagement.com
Community Compassion Services Inc.
Business Description: “If you get a government benefit, you qualify for one of our free services.”
Business Website: https://communitycompassionservices.business.site
-
Mississippi ‘Voter Intimidation’ By Police Reported Near HBCU, State’s Largest Polling Place In Black City
-
66-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County Accused Of Licking Trick-Or-Treaters Ear & Pulling A Gun On Her Mother
-
Notable Hoosiers Comment Memories Of IU Hall Of Fame Coach Bob Knight
-
Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans
-
Zaki Baruti & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Say Yes, Richmond: Casino Resort On The Ballot Is ‘An Opportunity To Have Generational Economic Impact’
-
PHOTOS: What You Missed At Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
North Dakota Republican Party Leader Resigns After Telling Black People To Leave And Move To Wakanda