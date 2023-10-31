WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former FBI agent and author Dr. Tyrone Powers will discuss his book, Eyes to My Soul, The Rise or Decline of a Black FBI Agent. He will also offer some advice on how to curtail Baltimores’ rising crime rate. Before Dr. Powers, Washington, DC activist-humanitarian Sinclair Skinner will update us on his latest “I Love Black People” App. He’ll also talk about the one Million dollar pledge to Tuskegee University and The Global Black Mutual Aid Society.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Tyrone Powers & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com