Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-31-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Hunter’s Edge Jerky
Business Description: “Hunter’s Edge Beef Jerky, made with Love!”
Business Website: https://huntersedgejerkyshop.com
The Hollimon Firm
Business Description: “The Law Firm Where You Matter.”
Business Website: https://thehollimonfirm.com
Esti Skincare
Business Description: “Every Skin care is important.”
Business Website: https://www.estiskincare.com
