The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway amid a rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore.
Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition can stop by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Essex Precinct on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, Kia owners can also receive wheel locks.
The locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween was originally published on 92q.com
-
Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor
-
What You Should Know About Baltimore County’s Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban
-
Download The 1010 WOLB Mobile App For Your Smartphone
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
MTA Maryland Ticketing Machines To Only Accept Cash Due To System Upgrades
-
Baltimore County Public Schools To Host HBCU Fair This Saturday, Oct. 14
-
White Men Face Only Misdemeanor After Giving ‘Brain Injury’ To Black Woman They Brutally Beat In Minnesota