Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening

Published on October 25, 2023

Houston Chronicle

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images / Getty

Baltimore Topgolf is up for sale!

Nearly a year after it opened in downtown, the business is listed at more than $59.3 million, according to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

The location still has 19 years remaining on its initial 20-year lease.

Click here for the sale details of the property.

Topgolf Baltimore opened last year on Oct. 28.

The venue has three levels and employs more than 500 associates.

The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site is the third in Maryland with other locations in Germantown and National Harbor.

