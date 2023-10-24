Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-24-2023]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

S&K Cleaning and Painting LLC

Business Description: “Providing the highest quality of creativity and craftmanship paired with excellence in customer service, integrity, and reliability.”

Business Website: Facebook: S&K Cleaning and Painting LLC

Evexia Wellness

Business Description: “Lifestyle change for your body, mind, and spirit.”

Business Website: https://evexianp.com/

Vivid Threads LLC

Business Description: “Vivid Threads, Where Vivid Imagination Comes To Life.”

Business Website: https://www.vividthreads.com/