Rep. Jasmine Crockett Is Gathering The Government

The Texas Representative who went viral for her blunt takedown of impeachment-hungry Republicans, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, is the latest guest on the Small Doses with Amanda Seales podcast.

A video of Rep. Crockett (D-Texas) is making the rounds in which she swiftly gathers House Republicans at the first hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. The Congresswoman states her case against the inquiry, highlighting the absurdity of it all with facts and evidence.

What Does “Progressive Democrat” Mean?

Rep. Crockett explains what it’s like to work in the halls of Congress as a progressive Democrat. She breaks down the gritty details of campaign financing, the government shutdown, and the Democratic Party’s greatest weakness.

“For me, to be progressive means that I am fighting for policies that will progress this country, progress my people, and fighting against anything that is regressive,” the Congresswoman says. “You’re doing it for the people. The ‘P’ in ‘progressive,’ to me, means people. You’re not doing it on behalf of corporations, you’re not doing it on behalf of any special interests … So for me, it is people-centered policies that will make sure that they are walking into a better life in the future.”

“We Want America To Live Up To Its Promise”

Crockett left behind the corporate world to fight systemic racism embedded in the American justice system. “I [went to law school] because I wanted to help people that look like me in these very compromising situations,” she says.

The freshman Congresswoman came to Washington ready to uphold the founding principles of the United States. “When you see the younger lawmakers such as myself, such as Maxwell Frost, such as Summer Lee—when you see us coming in, we’re coming in because we truly want to tear down the systems and recreate them in the vision in which they were stated that they were always going to be,” she says. “We want America to live up to its promise.”

The Republican White Supremacist Agenda

The former Texas State Representative, public defender and attorney is determined to dismantle the white supremacist agenda at the root of the current Republican Party. “We were never a part of the equation. We were somebody else’s property,” she says. “If we now are a part of the equation, then how do we get America to live up to the ‘beautiful’ that it has promised to be?”

