Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-17-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Business Description: “Hillsmere were it feels like home!”
Business Website: IG -hillsmererestaurant_bar FB Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal
Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”
Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/
Charlotte B. Closet
Business Description: “This is not your ordinary Thrift Store.”
Business Website: https://charlottebcloset.com/
-
Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor
-
NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Seventh Grader Arrested After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member
-
Cathy Hughes Founded Radio One On This Day In 1980
-
Attorney Malik Shabazz & Garvyite Brother Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Chairman Fred Hampton Jr., Musician Amande & Dr. Denise Wright l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-3-2023]