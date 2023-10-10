Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [10-10-2023]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Healthier You Coaching

Business Description: “Helping our community balance health and wellness one meal at a time, by getting ahead of and improving diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

Business Website: https://healthieryoucoaching.com/

Get Your Body Back

Business Description: “Look better. Feel Better. Function better. Where Life Gets Better Together.”

Business Website: https://www.getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/

Amazing Décor Interior Aesthetics

Business Description: “ADIA, providing unique, classy and timeless Floral Design for any event, occasion, and home decor!”

Business Website: https://theamazingdecor.com/