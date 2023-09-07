In honor of “World Car Free Day,” the Maryland Transit Administration is offering free rides on public transportation for an entire weekend in September.
Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC, Commuter Bus, and Mobility services will all be free from Friday, Sept, 22, through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
“There’s never been a better time to experience the ease and convenience of public transportation,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “Public transit is an ideal way to experience all the region has to offer, and it’s an important tool in our efforts to decrease our carbon footprint.”
World Car Free Day encourages drivers to explore alternatives like public transit, helping to decrease roadway congestion and vehicle emissions.
Those trying transit for the first time should visit mta.maryland.gov for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post MTA To Offer Free Transit For A Weekend This Month appeared first on 92 Q.
MTA To Offer Free Transit For A Weekend This Month was originally published on 92q.com
-
Ron DeSantis Silent After Nazis Proudly March The Streets Of Central Florida
-
Lunch with Labor 8.8.23 Podcast
-
Suspect Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Claimed The Life Of 88-Year-Old Woman In Northwest Baltimore
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Stuck In Jail: Lone Black Guy In Trump’s Indictment Can’t Afford A Lawyer As Fundraiser Soars
-
Lunch with Labor 7.11.23 Podcast "Open Mic"
-
Lunch With Labor 8.15.23 Podcast
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run