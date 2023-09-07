WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon is expected to launch a fourth run for the mayor’s seat Thursday morning.

Dixon originally resigned amid controversy and a misdemeanor charge back in 2010.

She posted to Instagram teasing a big announcement. She’s expected to launch her bid at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live.

Another run would mean a rematch with Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Scott overtook Dixon in the polls to secure the mayor’s seat back in 2020.

Dixon was on the Baltimore City Council in 1987 before she got elected City Council president in 1999. She was elected the mayor of Baltimore in 2007.

In January of 2010, she was forced to leave office after a misdemeanor conviction for using gift cards intended for the needy.

Stay with us for updates.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon Expected To Announce 2024 Run For Mayor appeared first on 92 Q.

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon Expected To Announce 2024 Run For Mayor was originally published on 92q.com