The Baltimore Police Department will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway in an effort to help combat the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts.
While supplies last, Baltimore residents who own Kis or Hyundais can stop by the Greater Paradise Christian Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out more information below:
Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE NEWS STORIES BELOW…
Baltimore Ravens Fans Ranked 10th Most Annoying In The NFL
Warning To Hyundai and Kia Owners: TikTok Challenge Behind Increased Vehicle Thefts In Howard County
Kia Boyz Are Outta Pocket! Stealing Cars Using USB Cables [Theft Tutorial & Videos]
The post Baltimore City Police Department To Host Steering Wheel Lock Givewawy appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore City Police Department To Host Steering Wheel Lock Givewawy was originally published on 92q.com
-
Mississippi Cops Arrest, Jail 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Urinating Behind Mom’s Car
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Mississippi Cop Loses Job After Arresting 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Peeing Behind Mom’s Car
-
Howard University Enhances Security Measures Following Assault On 4 Students
-
Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
How Stacey Abrams Contesting 2018 Georgia Election Is Different From Trump’s Interference