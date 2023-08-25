Baltimore City Police Department To Host Steering Wheel Lock Givewawy

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore Police Department will be hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway in an effort to help combat the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts.

While supplies last, Baltimore residents who own Kis or Hyundais can stop by the Greater Paradise Christian Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to start without a key.

