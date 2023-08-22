Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-22-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Ice Queens
Business Description: “Ice Queens Snoball and Dessert shop, where Smiles & Sprinkles are Free! Visit us at IceQueensLLC@gmail.com!”
Business Website: https://www.icequeensllc.org/
Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal
Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”
Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/
Zone 16 Enterprise
Business Description: “Zone 16 Network, The People’s Platform.”
Business Website: https://www.zone16.net/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
Mississippi Cops Arrest, Jail 10-Year-Old Black Boy For Urinating Behind Mom’s Car
-
Baltimore Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck After 88-Year-Old Woman Is Killed In Hit-And-Run
-
Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week
-
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash
-
How Stacey Abrams Contesting 2018 Georgia Election Is Different From Trump’s Interference
-
Face The Facts: 05-13-2021
-
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Suffers Foot Injury, Expected To Miss Game Time
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History