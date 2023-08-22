Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-22-2023]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Ice Queens

Business Description: “Ice Queens Snoball and Dessert shop, where Smiles & Sprinkles are Free! Visit us at IceQueensLLC@gmail.com!”

Business Website: https://www.icequeensllc.org/

Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal

Business Description: “Call us for hauling and junk removal service that’s a level higher than the rest.”

Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/

Zone 16 Enterprise

Business Description: “Zone 16 Network, The People’s Platform.”

Business Website: https://www.zone16.net/