WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jerome E. Fox is the author of the best-selling workbook, ‘Addicted To White, The Oppressed In League With The Oppressor: A Shame-Based Alliance’. Dr. Fox returns to our classroom to explain how the Riverfront brawl in Alabama captured Black America’s psyche. Before Dr. Fox, we will preview the health fair set for The DMV plus Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop will also talk about opioid proliferation in our communities.

3 White Men Arrested And Charged For Riverfront Brawl In Montgomery, Alabama

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Jerome E. Fox & Investigative Reporter Jeff Gallop l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com