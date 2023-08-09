Baltimore City Youthworks program is celebrating its 50th-year anniversary.
“We don’t get here by ourselves,” said S. Rasheem, Senior Program Manager at Youthworks. “We are at 50 years because someone else did 10 years and someone else served the program for five years or seven years or eight years.”
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Youthworks is a collaboration between the Baltimore City government and local businesses.
The program provides summer job opportunities to young people between the ages of 14 to 21. Opportunities range from tech and design to finance.
In 2023, the program has offered nearly 8,000 jobs from more than 500 employers for young people across the city.
To mark its 50th year, Youthworks is now expanding by providing jobs all year around. Additionally, Mayor Brandon Scott will help celebrate the major milestone by unveiling a Youthworks 50th-anniversary mural.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Baltimore Celebrates its 294th Birthday!
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
Kelly Rowland Set To Headline Artscape 2023 In Baltimore
The post Baltimore Youthworks Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary! appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Youthworks Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary! was originally published on 92q.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Pedestrian Hit & Run Killed By Train In Montgomery County