Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-8-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Amazing Décor Interior Aesthetics
Business Description: “ADIA, providing unique, classy and timeless Floral Design for any event, occasion, and home deco!”
Business Website: http://www.theamazingdecor.com/
HourGlass Body Contouring Spa
Business Description: “Self-care is health care!”
Business Website: Hourglassbodyspa.com
Fashion Spa House
Business Description: “Self-care and self-celebration is all on you!”
Business Website: https://fashionspahouse.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”
-
Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History
-
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday
-
Texas Plans To Turn Dozens Of Libraries In Black And Brown School District Into Detention Centers