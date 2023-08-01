Maryland’s tax-free week returns this month to help parents get the clothes and supplies they need as the summer winds down and the school year fast approaches.
Beginning August 13 until August 19, qualifying clothing and footwear $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax. Additionally, the first $40 of any backpack purchase will also be tax-free.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The comptroller’s office shared that these items qualify for the promotion:
- Sweaters
- Shirts
- Jeans
- Dresses
- Robes
- Underwear
- Belts
- Shoes and boots
Additionally, the promotion doesn’t just have to be for back-to-school shopping — anyone can take advantage of the deals!
For more information on the state’s tax-free week, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
10 Back To School Beauty Finds Worth Adding To Your List
The average Hoosier will spend over $700 on back-to-school shopping
6 Beauty Stick Products Worth Adding To Your Shopping List
The post Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week appeared first on 92 Q.
Here’s What To Know About Maryland’s Tax Free Week was originally published on 92q.com
-
YouTube Challenge Leads To An 11 Year Old Girl Being Arrested In Florida
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Anyone Lie?: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says Clarence Thomas Is Stephen From ‘Django’
-
Defying SCOTUS, ‘Shameful’ Alabama Republicans Refuse To Draw New Black Voting District