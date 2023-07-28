A short heat wave is hitting our area bringing sweltering temperatures through Saturday,
An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect today for most of Maryland. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
The combination of high humidity combined with the heat will deliver heat index values of 110 Friday afternoon and 105-110 Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s forecast also includes the chance of severe thunderstorms. These storms will feed off the extremely hot and humid air.
Check out the full forecast below:
The post Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Issued Friday Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.
