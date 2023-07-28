Listen Live
Local

Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Issued Friday Baltimore Region

Published on July 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
US-WEATHER-HEAT

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

A short heat wave is hitting our area bringing sweltering temperatures through Saturday,

An  Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect today for most of Maryland. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The combination of high humidity combined with the heat will deliver heat index values of 110 Friday afternoon and 105-110 Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: How To Beat The Heat: Staying Cool During Extremely Hot Days

Saturday’s forecast also includes the chance of severe thunderstorms. These storms will feed off the extremely hot and humid air.

Check out the full forecast below:

The post Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Issued Friday Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.

Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory Issued Friday Baltimore Region  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close