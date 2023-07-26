One Person Dead After Small Plane Crash In Harford County

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after one person died following a small plane crash in Havre De Grace.
According to officials, around 7:20 p.m., the Harford County Department of Emergency Services received a 911 call about a plane crash near the 3600 block of Old Level Road.
On the scene, crews discovered the wreckage of a single-engine plane in a field on a farm in the area.
The single occupant of the plane has died, officials said. There were no other injuries.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Aviation Administration also reported to the scene of the crash.
The NTSB has assumed control of the investigation.
