Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-25-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Lightning Track LLC
Business Description: “Lightning Track, roadside assistance in a FLASH!”
Business Website: https://lightningtrack.co/
Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Business Description: “Hillsmere, where it feels like home!”
Business Website: IG: hillsmererestaurant_bar FB: Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar
Nika’s Cupcake Bar LLC
Business Description: “Nika’s Cupcake Bar: A Petite Treat Company Specializing in Gourmet Cupcake Catering, Displays, and Events. Bite into an Experience.”
Business Website: https://nikascupcakebar.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
Report: Former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Files For Divorce From Husband Nick Mosby
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday’s Orioles Game
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
Maryland Woman Robbed Of Winning Lottery Ticket On Her Way To Cash It In
-
Report: Teenager From Maryland Shot & Killed While Vacationing In Puerto Rico
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Anyone Lie?: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Says Clarence Thomas Is Stephen From ‘Django’