Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-25-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Lightning Track LLC

Business Description: “Lightning Track, roadside assistance in a FLASH!”

Business Website: https://lightningtrack.co/

Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar

Business Description: “Hillsmere, where it feels like home!”

Business Website: IG: hillsmererestaurant_bar FB: Hillsmere Restaurant and Bar

Nika’s Cupcake Bar LLC

Business Description: “Nika’s Cupcake Bar: A Petite Treat Company Specializing in Gourmet Cupcake Catering, Displays, and Events. Bite into an Experience.”

Business Website: https://nikascupcakebar.com/