Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-27-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Hux Spirits LLC
Business Description: “Loaded with Promise.”
Business Website: https://huxspirits.com/
Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal
Business Description: “Call us for a hauling and junk removal service that’s higher level than the rest.”
Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/
Design Wise Remodelers
Business Description: “Designed with you in mind.”
Business Website: Instagram: https://www.designwiseremodelers.com/
