Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-27-2023]

Published on June 27, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Hux Spirits LLC

Business Description: “Loaded with Promise.”

Business Website: https://huxspirits.com/

Level Higher Hauling & Junk Removal

Business Description:  “Call us for a hauling and junk removal service that’s higher level than the rest.”

Business Website: https://levelhigherhauling.com/

Design Wise Remodelers

Business Description: “Designed with you in mind.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://www.designwiseremodelers.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close