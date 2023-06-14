Councilman Charles Barron, Attorney A. Dwight Pettit & Activist-Attorney Barbara Arnwine l The Carl Nelson Show

New York City Councilman Charles Barron will detail the plans for New York State’s Reparations Commission. Before we hear from the Lawmaker, Baltimore Criminal Defense Attorney A. Dwight Pettit will explain the charges Donald Trump is facing. Prior to Attorney Pettit, Activist-Attorney Barbara Arnwine will detail next week’s Stay Woke Florida Bus Tour. The Rolling Bus Protest will hit several Florida cities beginning in Jacksonville on Sunday.
