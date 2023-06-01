Dr. Gerald Horne, Bill Carpenter & Kim Poole l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houston’s History and Africana Studies professor, Gerald Horne, returns to our classroom to review the proposed debt ceiling plan and the US-China dispute. Dr. Horne will also analyze the GOP Presidential infighting and the US -South Africa dispute. He will also preview his latest book about Washington, DC and more. Before we hear from Dr. Horne, we’ll kick off our Black Music Month Special with Music Historian Bill Carpenter. Getting us started Baltimore activist Kim Poole.
