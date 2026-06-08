Baltimore Sees Surge In Gun Violence With 14 Victims Since Thursday

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Two people were killed and at least 12 others were injured in a series of shootings across Baltimore City over a violent four-day stretch, according to Baltimore Police.

Since Thursday, June 4, police have responded to multiple shooting incidents throughout the city, including two triple shootings and two double shootings, CBS Baltimore reports.

The latest violence occurred Sunday when officers responded around 2:42 p.m. to the 2700 block of West Cold Spring Lane near a McDonald’s in North Baltimore for a reported shooting. There, police found 20-year-old Ramie Saunders suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old and a 32-year-old later arrived at area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds related to the incident.

Later that evening, around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue, where a man was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Just hours earlier on Saturday, police responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Hanover Street in Federal Hill for a triple shooting. Officers located three men, ages 35, 40 and 41, suffering from gunshot wounds. The 41-year-old victim, later identified as Curtis Knox, died from his injuries. The two other victims are expected to survive.

Later that day, around 4:45 p.m., a 15-year-old was shot in the 600 block of North Patterson Park Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to recover.

On Friday, officers responded to a double shooting around 12:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue, where a 20-year-old and a 33-year-old were found with gunshot wounds. Then, around 11:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting in the 300 block of South Central Avenue. Police said all three victims are expected to survive.

The string of shootings began Thursday evening when a man was shot in the neck around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of North Montford Street in Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood. About 90 minutes later, officers located two additional shooting victims, ages 21 and 32, in the 1200 block of East Preston Street. Investigators said that shooting occurred inside a business. All three victims survived their injuries.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Baltimore Police continue to investigate each of the incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Baltimore Sees Surge In Gun Violence With 14 Victims Since Thursday was originally published on 92q.com