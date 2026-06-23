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CCBC Offering Free Community Swimming at Three Campuses

CCBC Offering Free Community Swimming at Three Campuses This Summer

Published on June 23, 2026

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Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

The Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) is making a splash this summer by offering free access to swimming pools at its Catonsville, Dundalk, and Essex campuses.

Beginning June 22 and continuing through Aug. 20, community members can enjoy designated swim hours at each location as part of CCBC’s ongoing commitment to providing accessible recreational opportunities for local residents.

CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis said the expanded program builds on the success of a pilot initiative held at the Essex campus last summer.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to our communities,” Kurtinitis said. “Following a successful pilot at CCBC Essex last summer, we are expanding access to include our three campuses to better serve our neighbors and strengthen community connections.”

While admission is free, participants must complete an online waiver and obtain a CCBC OneCard before entering the pool facilities.

All pools will operate under established safety guidelines, with certified lifeguards on duty and staff available to assist visitors during check-in.

Summer Pool Hours

CCBC Catonsville

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

CCBC Dundalk

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: 12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

CCBC Essex

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

CCBC encourages residents looking for a fun and affordable way to stay cool this summer to take advantage of the free community swim program.

CCBC Offering Free Community Swimming at Three Campuses This Summer was originally published on 92q.com

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