Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-6-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Maryland Stork Lady

Business Description: “We Make People Smile!”

Business Website: https://marylandstorklady.com/

NSAA African Creations

Business Description: “Authentic African cloths and accessories to bring out the king and queen in you.”

The PrettyGirl Fun Lab

Business Description: “Budget friendly quality braids!!”

Business Website: Instagram: @the_prettygirlfunlab