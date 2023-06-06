Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-6-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Maryland Stork Lady
Business Description: “We Make People Smile!”
Business Website: https://marylandstorklady.com/
NSAA African Creations
Business Description: “Authentic African cloths and accessories to bring out the king and queen in you.”
The PrettyGirl Fun Lab
Business Description: “Budget friendly quality braids!!”
Business Website: Instagram: @the_prettygirlfunlab
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63
-
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-30-23]
-
Jessie Maple, First Black Woman To Write And Produce Full-Length Independent Film, Dies
-
Elite Income Advisors: 1-22-2022
-
Minorities and Mental Health Series - Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma
-
Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023
-
New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search