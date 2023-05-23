Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.
Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, and gown is eligible for the free dozen.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.
For locations, click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
-
Baltimore Ravens Release Full 2023 Schedule, Set To Play On Christmas Day
-
Teen Girl Dead After Shooting In District Heights
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Shoppers Market In Parkville Set To Close This July
-
Women-Led Equity Group Slams DeSantis’ Bill Banning Florida College Diversity Programs
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners