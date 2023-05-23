Local

Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023

Published on May 23, 2023

Krispy Kreme doughnuts stall in Buttermarket shopping center, Ipswich, Suffolk, England, UK

Source: Geography Photos / Getty

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, and gown is eligible for the free dozen.

The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.

For locations, click here.

The post Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.

