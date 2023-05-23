WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen of its original glazed doughnuts to members of the class of 2023.

Any high school or college senior who wears their class of 2023 shirt, graduation cap, and gown is eligible for the free dozen.

The offer is good this Wednesday, May 24.

For locations, click here.

Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts To Members Of The Class of 2023

