Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl injured in West Baltimore.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of McCulloh Street for reports of a shooting inside a home.
On the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment. At this time, her condition remains unknown.
A juvenile male was taken into custody. Central District Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The post 14-Year-Old Girl Shot In West Baltimore, Juvenile Suspect In Custody appeared first on 92 Q.
