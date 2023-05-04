A woman is recovering after she was punched in the face Sunday afternoon. The attack took place around 1 p.m. on the 400 block of H St NW. A witness stated that the attacker was standing against the wall and hit the victim in her face as she walked by.
The woman fell to the ground and lost consciousness. She was taken to a nearby hospital with two lacerations to the face. The suspect was last seen heading north on the 800 block of 5th street.
DC Woman Hospitalized After Being Attacked & Punched In The Face was originally published on woldcnews.com
