Listen Live
Close
Local

Ravens to Debut ‘White Noise’ Uniforms Against Saints

M&T Bank Stadium Set for Whiteout During Ravens-Saints Game

Published on August 25, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

M&T Bank Stadium will be covered in white when new Ravens Head Coach Jesse Minter makes his regular-season home debut.

Baltimore will unveil its new “White Noise” uniform combination on Sunday, Sept. 20, when the Ravens host the New Orleans Saints. The look will feature white jerseys and white pants paired with the team’s new “Purple Rising” helmet.

The combination is part of the Ravens’ new “The Next Flight” uniform collection debuting during the 2026 season.

The updated collection introduces several changes to Baltimore’s traditional look while maintaining elements associated with the franchise’s identity. The redesign represents the Ravens’ most significant uniform evolution since 1999.

Fans attending the Saints matchup can expect a full whiteout atmosphere as the team showcases one of the newest looks in the collection for Minter’s first regular-season game as head coach at M&T Bank Stadium.

M&T Bank Stadium Set for Whiteout During Ravens-Saints Game was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Baltimore Ravens  |  Sports Desk

Ravens Preseason Opener to Spotlight Young Players

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Police Officer Indicted For Allegedly Faking Traffic Stops

Comments
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore OIG Finds Mold, Mushrooms and Poor Conditions at City Homeless Shelters

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Kash Patel’s Personal Emails Exposed By Hackers Linked To Iranian Hactivist Group

Comments
4 Items
News  |  Sybil Wilkes "What We Need To Know"

Black Voter Turnout: 4 Urgent Updates to Know | Sybil Wilkes “What We Need To Know”

Comments

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close