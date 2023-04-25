Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-25-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Iconic Image Photography
Business Description: “We bring out the icon in you.”
Business Website: https://www.iconicimagephotography.com/
Ivy Lynn Candles Mobile Workshop
Business Description: “Light up your life. Make Memories. Cherish Every One.”
Business Website: https://www.ivylynncandles.com/
Straw Over Strain
Business Description: “Protect your smile in style.”
Business Website: https://strawoverstain.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
-
Black Man Ordered To Return To Florida Prison He Spent 33 Years In For A Crime He Says He Didn’t Commit
-
Otis Redding III, Guitarist & Son of Iconic Singer, Dies at 59
-
Chick-Fil-A Worker Under Fire for Not Taking 45k Offer to Quit
-
Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake
-
Black Police Chiefs On The Rise, But Their ‘Burden’ Seems ‘Unfair’
-
National Weather Services Issues Red Flag Warning Wednesday For Most Of Maryland
-
ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue
-
Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland