Bruh: Man on Southwest Flight Throws Tantrum Over Crying Baby 

A video of a man pitching a fit over a crying baby on a Southwest Airlines flight has gone viral, with many ridiculing him for his actions.

On Tuesday (April 18th), a video surfaced online which was taken during a stalled Southwest Airlines flight headed to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The flight was in a holding pattern over Palm Beach due to inclement weather, and an upset toddler began to cry loudly which upset one passenger so much that he began to direct his frustrations at the child.

“It was a little bumpy and uncomfortable for everyone and the child was upset, but we couldn’t get up because of the weather, and we were strapped in our seats,” said Mara Grabowski, another passenger on the flight. A passenger began filming the man as he started yelling. “Can you calm the child down, please? I had headphones on. I was sleeping,” he is heard saying to a male flight attendant.

“I paid for a ticket to have a f–king comfortable flight,” the man continued yelling in the background of the video. “That child has been crying for 40 minutes!” Flight attendants tried to placate the frustrated flier, which only made him angrier.

“I’m not screaming. Do you want me to scream? I’ll f–king scream,” he shouted. “We are in a f–king tin can with a baby in a goddamn echo chamber and you wanna talk to me about being f–king OK?”

Other passengers on the flight also stepped in, trying to get the man to take it down a notch. “Did that mother––ker pay extra to yell?” the man retorted. “I don’t give a f–k. F–k, lower that baby’s voice. F–k that!” One flight attendant instructed the others to call authorities as the woman and the crying baby were relocated to another part of the plane. The person filming can be seen laughing incredulously at the shouting man,

The clip ends showing the man and his wife at the Orlando Airport being walked out of the gate, escorted by police and airport security officers as he tried to explain his actions. There were no further reports on what happened to the frustrated flier from the airport.

Southwest Airlines issued a statement about the incident on Thursday (April 20th): “We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation, and we offer our apologies to the other customers onboard who had to experience such unacceptable behavior.”

