Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-11-23]

Published on April 11, 2023

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Posi’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Come to Posi’s Where Every Bite Takes You Home!”

Business Website: https://www.posiskitchenandcatering.com/

Magical Moment’s Beauty Supply Store

Business Description: “Buy Black, Stay Black.”

Business Website: https://magicalmomentsbeauty.com/

Danni Grayson Photography

Business Description: “Capturing best life moments as they happen.”

Business Website: https://www.dannigraysonphotography.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

