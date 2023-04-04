Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [4-4-23]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Color by HBL
Business Description: “Colorful, Bold, and Trendy earrings! Perfect for anyone looking to make a statement with their Jewelry.”
Business Website: https://www.colorbyhbl.com
Keosha Hall Hair Studio
Business Description: “Built on faith, love, and of course you, the customer! Providing each and every client with the ultimate hair and self care experience!”
Business Website: https://www.styleseat.com/m/v/keoshahall2
Express Employment Professionals
Business Description: “A top staffing company helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.”
Business Website: https://www.expresspros.com/owingsmillsmd/
