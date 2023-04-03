Local

Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Free Spring Break Camp For Baltimore Teens

Published on April 3, 2023

Baltimore, Maryland, USA Skyline on the Inner Harbor

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday that Baltimore City recreation centers will be hosting a free spring break camp for teens.

The Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will be hosting the event.

The camps will take place in the evening at various recreation centers across Baltimore beginning April 3 until April 6.

The camps will include food, entertainment, games, silent discos, resources, video games and other activities for kids.

Registration for the free camp is available online. Click here for more. 

Also, over 30 Baltimore recreation centers are participating in the program.

