Hello Kitty Café Truck Stopping In Columbia This Weekend

The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be stopping in Columbia this weekend!

As it continues its tour across the country, the truck will stop at the Mall in Columbia this Saturday, April 1 near Maggianos.

For those who are unaware, the truck is a cafe-on-wheels, carrying exclusive treats and limited-edition merch for Hello Kitty fans.

NOTE: Only credit or debit card payments will be accepted.

If you can’t make it tomorrow, te truck will be making several other stops in the area in the coming weeks including in White Marsh:

Pike & Rose – Bethesda

Saturday, April 8th, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

DC Cherry Blossom Festival

Saturday, April 15th, 2023, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Baltimore – THE AVENUE at White Marsh

Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

