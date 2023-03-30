A true sign of the spring season – the farmer’s market.
The 46th season of the Baltimore Farmer’s Market kicks off this Sunday at 7 a.m. in Downtown Baltimore!
Located under the Jones Falls Expressway, the farmer’s market is open, rain or shine!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
This year, there are expected to be a number of new vendors including, Babe Beans, Soul Smoked BBQ and Underground Pizza Company!
Additionally, vegans and vegetarians will have options, including the vegan wings at Black Baltimore Vegan.
The farmer’s Market happens from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday until it closes for the winter months.
Click here for more information.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post 46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.
46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend was originally published on 92q.com
-
“I’m In Mourning”: Fans React To News Of Lamar Jackson’s Trade Request
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Woman Fatally Shoots Husband While On Facebook Live
-
Thanks, Ron DeSantis: Florida School District Pulls ‘Ruby Bridges’ Movie After 1 White Parent Complains
-
Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Silver Spring Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against
-
Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River