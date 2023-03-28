WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Though he wasn’t a rapper or producer, Suge Knight was one of the biggest figures in the music game during Hip-Hop’s golden era of the ’90s. And now he’s ready to tell his story to the world on a televised series.

TMZ is reporting that the most feared man in the rap game during the ’90s wants to bring his life story to a network near you and is currently working with his brother, Brian Brown, to make it happen. There’s a high interest in street legends and icons these days. And Suge feels that the culture would be interested in seeing what his life was like before, during, and maybe even after his Death Row run. Truth be told, he might be right.

From TMZ:

We’re told the series will have a similar feel to 50 Cent’s hit show “BMF” … with plenty of plot time allotted to tell Suge’s pre-music industry backstory as a kid growing up in Compton who aspired to be a football coach.

Suge, who’s serving a 28-year sentence for the 2015 killing of Terry Carter, has plenty of time to oversee the project behind bars and we’re told he’s very hands-on in the process of selecting a director and actors … especially when it comes to the Tupac Shakur role.

Though they did pretty decent jobs, we don’t know if Suge was particularly fond of either actor’s iteration of his character.

Regardless of who ends up taking on the role of Suge, it should be interesting to see how he’s portrayed in his own series and how he’ll paint the many other famous rappers whose lives he was involved in during his reign at the top of the rap game.

Would you be tuning in to watch a series based on the life of Suge Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Suge Knight Looking To Develop A TV Series About His Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Suge Knight Looking To Develop A TV Series About His Life was originally published on hiphopwired.com